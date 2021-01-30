Mpac Group plc (MPAC.L) (LON:MPAC) Trading Down 2.2%

Mpac Group plc (MPAC.L) (LON:MPAC) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 410 ($5.36) and last traded at GBX 440 ($5.75). 206,754 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 75,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.88).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group plc (MPAC.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 458.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.75 million and a P/E ratio of 19.56.

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions , turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

