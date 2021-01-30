MovieBloc (MBL) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.03 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $11.03 million and $2.08 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00067825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.37 or 0.00861045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.20 or 0.04377122 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00028262 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018026 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,018,028,150 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

MovieBloc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.