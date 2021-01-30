Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Movado Group stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $169.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 6.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 5,592.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

