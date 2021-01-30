Morneau Shepell (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Morneau Shepell Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) shares rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $25.02. Approximately 135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Morneau Shepell from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

