Morgan Stanley Sells 755 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 162.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 74,294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 92.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 77.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 590,536 shares during the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $22.72.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $180.12 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

