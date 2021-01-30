Morgan Stanley Sells 47,525 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 93.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $255,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 56.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STOK shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

Shares of STOK opened at $61.08 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Equities analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 12,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $336,129.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,497 shares of company stock worth $13,867,144. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

