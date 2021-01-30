Morgan Stanley Sells 2,650 Shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 25.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in United Bancorp were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of UBCP stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $78.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 20.44%.

In other United Bancorp news, Director Gary W. Glessner purchased 3,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $39,337.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,777 shares in the company, valued at $724,132.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 23, 2020, it operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

