Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UMICY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:UMICY opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57. Umicore has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

