Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNE. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genie Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 22,687.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 223,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 222,338 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Genie Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genie Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNE stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $193.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.67. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.17%.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider, and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through four segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

