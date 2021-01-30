Morgan Stanley Raises Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $88.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus cut shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.32.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG opened at $92.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $144.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.