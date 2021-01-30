Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) by 260.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Axcella Health were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Axcella Health by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Axcella Health by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Axcella Health by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

AXLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

Axcella Health stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $204.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. Axcella Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.73.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcella Health Profile

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.