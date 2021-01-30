Morgan Stanley Raises Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $21.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IVZ. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.89.

Shares of IVZ opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Invesco by 6.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 94,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 29.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

