Morgan Stanley Raises 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $42.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWOU. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.08.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23. 2U has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $49.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.67 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,330,931.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 102.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 178,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 90,387 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 19.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,744,000 after purchasing an additional 191,351 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 23.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,856 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

