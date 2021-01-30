Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $19,754,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 449.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 16,516 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

