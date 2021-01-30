Morgan Stanley Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 182.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TELA Bio were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TELA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 28,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TELA Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

TELA opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.08. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 158.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%. On average, research analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

