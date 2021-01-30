Morgan Stanley Has $105,000 Position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,043 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFIN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of AFIN opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.33 million, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.37. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.86%.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

