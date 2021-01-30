Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LQDH opened at $95.19 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $69.04 and a 52-week high of $95.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.01.

