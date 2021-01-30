Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 28.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lawson Products were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lawson Products in the third quarter worth $1,913,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 330,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the third quarter valued at $379,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 30.7% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 2.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAWS shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Lawson Products from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, SVP Shane Mccarthy sold 1,852 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $89,525.68. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $49.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average of $43.26.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.07 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Lawson Products Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

