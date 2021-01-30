Morgan Stanley Cuts Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $38.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.60.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $35.90 on Friday. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.