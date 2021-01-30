Morgan Stanley Boosts TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $127.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TEL. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.62.

TEL opened at $120.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $131.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.33 and its 200-day moving average is $106.19.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,151,808.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

