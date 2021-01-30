Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) by 7,198.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Community West Bancshares were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ CWBC opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. Community West Bancshares has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director John D. Illgen sold 5,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $49,029.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,720.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.