MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price Up 8%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) traded up 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $374.65 and last traded at $371.00. 797,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 740,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.56.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.77 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total value of $77,361.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,707.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total value of $8,728,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at $64,393,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,995 shares of company stock valued at $52,998,296 over the last three months. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 398.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in MongoDB by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 59,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

