MonetaryUnit Price Up 79.4% Over Last Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 19% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $80,669.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 79.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017465 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001376 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001957 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00020860 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 83.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 212,658,216 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

