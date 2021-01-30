Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Short Interest Update

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 152.4% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:MONDY traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $48.45. 3,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.05. Mondi has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.88.

MONDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mondi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

