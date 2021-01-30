Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $63.76 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,188 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $68,985,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $68,997,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,074,000 after buying an additional 813,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after buying an additional 734,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.79.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

