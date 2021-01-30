Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 225 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

NYSE DIS opened at $168.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.77 and a 200 day moving average of $141.46.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

