MMOCoin Market Capitalization Tops $89,286.70 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One MMOCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded up 31.2% against the dollar. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $89,286.70 and $201.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000066 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About MMOCoin

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 113,752,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,888,062 tokens. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Token Trading

MMOCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.