MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.54

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and traded as low as $23.05. MMA Capital shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 21,067 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72.

Get MMA Capital alerts:

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 171.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMAC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MMA Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in MMA Capital by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in MMA Capital by 4.7% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 134,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MMA Capital by 29.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MMA Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

About MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC)

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on investments in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for MMA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.