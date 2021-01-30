MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.54

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and traded as low as $23.05. MMA Capital shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 21,067 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72.
MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 171.54%.
About MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC)
MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on investments in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.
