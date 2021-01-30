MKM Partners Begins Coverage on Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Shares of VIAV opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 96.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $2,189,740.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,581 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,417.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $170,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,345 shares in the company, valued at $671,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,073 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

