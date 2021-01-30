MJP Associates Inc. ADV Takes Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1,166.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 132,472 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter valued at $185,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter valued at $94,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEO stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $9.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

