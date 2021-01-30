MJP Associates Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 611,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,020,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $128.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In related news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

