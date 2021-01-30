MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) PT Raised to $19.00

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MiX Telematics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MiX Telematics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $13.89 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $333.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.04.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $30.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 533,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 133,085 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 21.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MiX Telematics during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 86.9% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

