Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Up 5.1% Following Strong Earnings

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $17.86 and last traded at $17.47. 869,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 687,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MITK. Maxim Group began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 31,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $431,769.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,393.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $730,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,606.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,297 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,227. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 110.7% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 67,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 35,638 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $689.09 million, a PE ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46.

About Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

