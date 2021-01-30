Minter Network (BIP) Price Up 7.5% This Week

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and $61,747.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00131247 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00263034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00066112 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,587,504,412 coins and its circulating supply is 3,382,294,845 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

Buying and Selling Minter Network

Minter Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.