Minter Network (BIP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $99,016.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $7.23 million and approximately $99,016.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00049207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00125299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00263261 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00065316 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,583,566,264 coins and its circulating supply is 3,378,356,697 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

Buying and Selling Minter Network

Minter Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

