Minot Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,573 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.4% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 237.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after buying an additional 764,076 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.6% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $296,467,000 after buying an additional 580,158 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after acquiring an additional 508,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in NIKE by 5,779.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,619 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $133.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.20. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $210.60 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

