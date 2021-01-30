Minot Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,308,000 after buying an additional 7,309,767 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $918,516,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,215,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,933,000 after buying an additional 49,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,464,000 after acquiring an additional 294,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

ICE opened at $110.35 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $119.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,815,369.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares in the company, valued at $19,564,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

