Minot Wealth Management LLC Invests $854,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,678.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,067,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,124,000 after buying an additional 1,007,585 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 179.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,799,000 after purchasing an additional 886,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 292,036 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 315,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,829,000 after buying an additional 208,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,085,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,118,000 after buying an additional 186,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.15. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

