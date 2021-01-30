Minot Wealth Management LLC Invests $496,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $371,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 165.8% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 29,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.06.

ISRG stock opened at $747.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $790.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $729.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $826.81. The stock has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $169,758. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,135 shares of company stock worth $10,745,485. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.