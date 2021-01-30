Minot Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.73.

MA opened at $316.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.89. The firm has a market cap of $315.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $18,168,372.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,535,541,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 600,248 shares of company stock valued at $192,184,106 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.