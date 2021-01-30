MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Hits Market Cap of $114.35 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $114.35 million and approximately $332,632.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $10.69 or 0.00030905 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.61 or 0.00302467 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003496 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $553.46 or 0.01600277 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,698,452 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

