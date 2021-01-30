Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 711,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,825 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $39,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,048 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,291,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,232 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8,926.2% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,914 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $48.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,362,660. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

