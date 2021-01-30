Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 641 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,239 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,831,000 after acquiring an additional 769,905 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 300,966 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,797,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,758,000 after acquiring an additional 67,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,803,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,679,000 after acquiring an additional 92,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $87.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.57. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Barclays raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

