Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 100,000 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in The Gap were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of The Gap by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.84.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Gap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $444,665.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,058.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

