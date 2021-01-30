Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $4.60 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 294.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,520 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 334.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,746,000 after buying an additional 2,212,804 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,406 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,039,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,056 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,802,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,348 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.85. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

