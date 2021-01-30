Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after acquiring an additional 355,234 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,128,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,717,000 after acquiring an additional 111,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Duke Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,053,000 after acquiring an additional 992,573 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,378,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,694 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

DUK opened at $94.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average is $88.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.