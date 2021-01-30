Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNDR. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNDR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Susquehanna cut shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, 140166 cut shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

SNDR opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

