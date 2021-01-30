Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires New Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

AMLP opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $41.55.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

