Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of AZP-531 and ATR-101 which are in clinical stage. Millendo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as OvaScience Inc., is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MLND. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Millendo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut Millendo Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.54.

NASDAQ MLND opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Millendo Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLND. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

