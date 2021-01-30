Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $422.31 Million

Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to announce $422.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $425.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $420.50 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $416.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $49,033.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,319,263.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 533,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,628,000 after acquiring an additional 21,765 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 209,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,521,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $132.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.02. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

